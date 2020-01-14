Chittenango Police Chief no longer with the department

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Chittenango Police Chief is no longer with the department, according to New York State Police.

In an email to NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, Fred Corey was described as the “former Chief.”

At this time, it is unclear whether Corey was fired or let go from his position.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin for more information but is waiting to hear back.

State Police also confirmed Corey is not being investigated.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9