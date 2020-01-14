Chittenango Police Chief no longer with the department

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Chittenango Police Chief is no longer with the department, according to New York State Police.
In an email to NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, Fred Corey was described as the “former Chief.”
At this time, it is unclear whether Corey was fired or let go from his position.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin for more information but is waiting to hear back.
State Police also confirmed Corey is not being investigated.
