CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chittenango Pop Warner Cheerleading team is heading to the Pop Warner Cheer/Dance National Championships for the first time ever!

After the team placed first in their division during the State Championships at the SRC Arena in Syracuse and second at the Regional Championships at the Cure Arena in Trenton, NJ, the team of nine girls was invited down to Orlando, FL for nationals.

But there was one problem, they needed to raise funds to get there.

First-year Chittenango Pop Warner Cheerleading Coach Stephaine Hubbs says she knew she wanted to make these girls’ dreams come true, so it was time to start fundraising.

“For the past two weeks, we have successfully raised a little over $4,000 by asking businesses for sponsors, friends and families for donations, collecting bottles and cans, promoting fundraisers and putting out a Go Fund Me account,” says Hubbs.

This Friday and Saturday the team will be at Buck’s Pizzeria in Chittenango to sell raffle tickets for baskets and lotto boards. Anyone who donates will also receive a coupon for Buck’s.

And then, a miracle happened.

Hubbs says that she received a call from Theodore’s restaurant in Canastota about two people who would like to donate money to the girls.

Both people gave a personal donation of $2,500, one of which was Daniel Schirtz who is the general manager of NYE Automotive Group from Oneida. $5,000 was also donated on behalf of NYE Automotive.

“This huge donation met our goal, and then some so we are able to bring these nine lovely ladies to Nationals the week of December 5!” says Hubbs.

What a wonderful way for the community to come together and cheer on the fantastic cheerleaders from Central New York!