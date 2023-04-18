(WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the tastiest fundraisers around, and it’s back for the 14th year. “Celebrating Life Through Chocolate” benefits Hospice of Central NY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Here to talk about it are Director of Development Laurie Simpson and Development Coordinator Devorah Weinstein.

The Caring Coalition of Central New York, Hospice of Central New York, and Hospice of the Finger Lakes, as our community’s expert resource at the end-of-life, provides comprehensive comfort care to patients and families through unique interdisciplinary services, bereavement counseling, education, and collaboration.

The event will be held tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The evening includes a silent auction, wine tasting, live musical entertainment by Wits End Unplugged, and of course, plenty of delicious treats from local chocolatiers and bakeries. The proceeds from this event will directly benefit the patients and families in Onondaga, Cayuga, Madison, and Oswego counties.

For questions about the event visit the website hospicecny.org/chocolate-2023 or call 315-634-1100.