Chol Majok sworn in as common councilor, becomes first former refugee to be elected in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An incredible moment took place Thursday night for Chol Majok, as he was officially sworn in as a common councilor for the 3rd District of Syracuse.

Majok came to Central New York as a refugee from South Sudan, and has been living in Syracuse for the past 17 years.

He spoke about what this moment meant to him.

“I have kept this dream since I was a kid, and for it to manifest and finally be sworn in tonight is I thank to god that created me and the god that put that dream in my heart,” Majok said.

Majok is also the first former refugee to be elected in the City of Syracuse.

