Chris Stapleton coming to CNY

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another big name in country music is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Chris Stapleton will be playing St. Joe’s Amp on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel will be joining him on his tour.

Tickets to the show go on sale February 7 at 10 a.m. and will range from $39.75 to $99.75.

