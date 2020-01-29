Chris Stapleton coming to CNY

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another big name in country music is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
Chris Stapleton will be playing St. Joe’s Amp on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel will be joining him on his tour.
Tickets to the show go on sale February 7 at 10 a.m. and will range from $39.75 to $99.75.
