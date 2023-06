SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The postponement of Chris Stapleton’s June 8 concert left everyone in a tizzy.

The concert has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

If you bought tickets and are looking for a refund, you can get it up until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored,” said Stapleton on Twitter.