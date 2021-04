SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- An update to Chris Stapleton’s 2021 All-American Road Show Tour was released Sunday morning. The list includes an adjustment to Stapleton’s stop in Syracuse, NY.

Stapleton will now be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview on October 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. The concert date was originally scheduled for July 24th, 2021.

JUST ANNOUNCED: New 2021 All-American Road Show dates. Ticket sales for new shows begin April 30th.



Sign up for presale tickets at https://t.co/mdwpy5kNBm and visit https://t.co/AG4Hyhv3Lp for more information. pic.twitter.com/hqm8JVlsOw — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) April 25, 2021

Special guests include Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel.

Tickets are now on sale.