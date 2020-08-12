Christ the King Retreat House offering place for quarantining Le Moyne students to stay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quarantined students at Le Moyne College will be allowed to stay at Christ the King Retreat House, which is run through the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse.
Students returning to Le Moyne for the fall semester will need housing for 14 days following New York State’s mandate if traveling from a higher risk state. After two weeks, students can move into their dorm rooms.
