Christian Brothers Academy announces annual Corvette raffle winner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christian Brothers Academy held their 29th annual Corvette raffle and this year a 1966 Mosport Green Corvette Roadster Convertible was up for grabs.

President Matthew Keough drew the names this year and the big winner? Tim Johnson of Ilion!

When Keough called Johnson, he hung up thinking it was a robocall! But eventually, they got him back on the line.

It turns out that Johnson’s wife had entered his name!

Proceeds from the raffle help benefit the financial aid and scholarship programs at CBA.