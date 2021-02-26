Christian Brothers Academy offers new Bridge 2 CBA Brothers program

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christian Brothers Academy announced a new free summer program, Bridge 2 CBA Brothers, for Syracuse City School District fourth and fifth-grade students Friday.

CBA hopes to help fill the learning gap created from the pandemic by offering a holistic and experiential approach to learning.

The program is funded through a CBA alumnus, Dan Byrne, and his wife, Cristine J. DeMaio.

“I believe the concept of ‘social capital’ gained through experiences in an educational setting that includes mentors, service opportunities, networks, and role models,” said Byrne.

The four-week program will run from July 12-Aug. 6 at the school’s Randall Road campus.

The B2B program will include themed weeks where students can learn about coding/robotics; local geology and exploration; rocket building and launching; and bridge building and busting.

CBA described the B2B program as inclusive, saying that it will provide morning transportation, meals, snacks, and materials.

Syracuse Central School District students currently in 4th and 5th grade whose demonstrated family income is less than $60,000 and who have net assets less than $100,000 are eligible.