TOWN of DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano, alongside co-author Lee Elias had a great turnout at the DeWitt Barnes and Noble Saturday. The duo was signing copies of their new book “When Hockey Stops.”

Former Syracuse University basketball star Eric Devendorf, and some of our NewsChannel 9 family were on hand to meet and greet many Central New Yorkers and promote the book.

The story is centered around a young hockey player whose season ends due to an injury and how he responds to it. But the book also explores the challenge of being sidelined from something you are passionate about, revealing just how important our mental strength is.

“When COVID hit, there was nothing for kids on what to do when your passion just stops, and we wanted to write a guide through this story that would allow kids to understand, hey there’s ways for you to be involved. You’re not alone, right? And mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness,” Ellis said.

“To be able to discuss that with the kids early on in their life as they’re going through sports, I think it’s better, so they know how to deal with it and as they further their careers, it’s easier to navigate,” Devendorf added.

For anyone interested in purchasing a copy of “When Hockey Stops” you can do so here.