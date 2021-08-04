Christie Casciano had some fun at the Empire Farm Days- and you can too this week

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –There is some comic relief at the Empire Farm Days in Pompey on Wednesday. NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano was asked to compete in the Skid Steer Rodeo, negotiating a course with obstacles.

She was up against a field of very strong contenders, including her radio partner Rick Gary, Palladino Farms owner Dan Palladino, and the winner- Onondaga County Legislature Chair Dave Knapp, who was the picture of composure at the controls of the machine.

It’s clear that driving machines on the Knapp farm for 40 years paid off for him. You can still get in on the fun at empire farm days until 5 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. again Thursday.

Admission is free, and parking is $10 per car.