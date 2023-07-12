SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Christie enjoys some much deserved time off, she’s keeping busy with the East Syracuse Free Library’s Summer Reading Program!

Casciano shared a few chapters of her book “The Puck Hog” followed by a discussion with kids on the importance of teamwork and selfless acts.

Teamwork and selfless acts are also values she’s instilled in her hockey playing daughter Sophia.

“It’s really important for kids even at this tiny age, ya know, only eight years old to learn the importance of being part of something bigger than themselves. Being part of a team,” said Casciano. “So I kind of tossed a couple of ideas around with parents and they said ‘you know what we call those players, they’re puck hogs’ and I was like ‘there’s the title! The Puck Hog’ and I already had the characters developed because they were right there in front of me.”

Casciano grew up not far from the East Syracuse Free Library and as a veteran hockey mom, she authored a series of children’s hockey books to encourage kids to read, write and assist.