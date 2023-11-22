SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Thanksgiving rolls out of here and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit.

The best part of living in Central New York is the tremendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Christmas time.

We’re here to provide you with a fun-filled Christmas and holiday events list to help you get into the holiday spirit.

What’s happening in CNY this holiday season?

Ice Skating in Clinton Square

(Courtesy of Ben Verrette)

Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out or just looking for some fun, the Clinton Square Ice Rink is a local favorite around Christmas time.

With the rink located right next to the Clinton Square Christmas tree, the area is captivating with its Christmas décor and holiday music. This magical gem of Syracuse will help you get into your holiday spirit.

The rink will open on Friday, Nov. 24, this year, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and immediately follow the Clinton Square Tree Lighting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Skate Rental and Admission Fees

Admission (12 and under): $3

Admission (13-54): $5

Admission (55+): $3

Skate Rental: $5

GROUP SALES – Min. 15 (includes admission & skate rentals)

Youth Groups/Schools: $4 per person

Advanced Sales: $6 per person

Public Skate Hours

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

School Vacations: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Hours of Operation

The Clinton Square ice skating rink will NOT be open on holidays , that includes: Thanksgiving Christmas Eve Christmas New Years Eve New Year’s Day

, that includes:

The Dicken’s Christmas Village

Although this is located in Skaneateles, just outside of Syracuse, this is certainly a location that will encapsulate visitors and thrust them into the story of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”.

Each weekend in December, the crew will continue their story, meaning every weekend will have a different piece of the story to tell, with the audience’s help, of course.

The actors use the audience for their convenience during the play, so visitors should be ready to jump into character!

Along with their fantastical storytelling, the visitors can participate in horse-drawn wagon rides, watch a variety of musical performances, and indulge in some free food and refreshments, including roasted chestnuts and eggnog (Saturdays only).

If being a part of a timeless play isn’t really your thing, try exploring the village shops.

Lights on the Lake

This pleasant pathway will surely leave visitors feeling that yuletide spirit.

This holiday staple consists of marvelous displays of lights along the scenic Onondaga Lake Park.

Along the two-mile-long drive-thru show, families can stay in the comfort of their own vehicles while wandering through the luminous lights and listening to some holiday hits.

The exhibit, sponsored by Wegmans, is open between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly, now through Jan. 12, 2024.

New at Lights on the Lake includes the following items:

A new pickleball display will showcase Santa and Mrs. Claus playing pickleball against some elves

13 trees will be newly wrapped with lights, in different colors and styles throughout the show

Ticket Pricing per vehicle:

Monday – Thursday: $10

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: $20

Ticket pricing per mini-bus: $24

Ticket Pricing per motorcoach: $75

Click here to buy tickets

Each charity night will cost $5 per person, Charity Nights will be held on the following dates:

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

Holiday Nights at the Zoo

This family-friendly event is certainly a hidden gem around the holidays in Syracuse.

Families can stroll through the zoo as they experience the animals walking amidst a winter wonderland like no other.

Watch as the zoo transforms into a whimsical display of lights, exerting the holiday spirit.

Guests can enjoy the interior of the zoo while warming up by a fireplace and listening to live musical performances of hit holiday songs.

Along with the display, guests can enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, ice carving, and roving entertainers and animals on the evening exhibit.

Tickets are available now!

Ticket prices include:

Children under two years old are free

Advanced sale members: $7

Non-members: $8

Day of sale tickets for members: $8

Day of sale tickets for non-members: $9

Festival of Trees & Lights

This one-of-a-kind event allows visitors to step into the whimsical wonderland of Christmas trees.

Every year, the Everson Museum of Art captivates locals with the tradition of displaying a variety of decorated trees.

The trees are decorated and donated by companies, schools and individuals around the community.

People can purchase the trees on display, and the funds will be donated to the museum.

Trees that are purchased must stay on the premises until the festival is over.

Other events include a fashion show, a teddy bear tea party for children, and a visit from Santa.

Guests will be immersed in the scenery while listening to live music and eating delicacies provided by the Everson Museum’s café.

Entrance fees are as follows:

Children three years old and under are free

Children 12 and under: $5

Adult Members: $10

Adult Non-Members: $14

Click here to get tickets

Gingerbread Gallery

This scenic beauty is located in the Erie Canal Museum. Visitors will be graced with the unique Gingerbread Gallery that the museum hosts every year around Christmas time.

Through the streets of an 1800s canal town set up at the museum, locals will be enchanted by the aroma of gingerbread.

The gingerbread will be displayed in storefront windows along the streets in the museum display. This year’s gallery opened on Nov. 17 and will continue to be open until Jan. 7, 2024.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission fees are as follows:

Adults: $10

Seniors: $7

Children 3-17: $4

Children two and under are free

Click here to buy tickets

Guided Christmas Tours at Lorenzo

If you want to transport yourself back in time during the most magical time of the year, Lorenzo State Historic Site in Cazenovia is hosting a Christmas preview party, Christmas celebration and guided Christmas tours.

Friends of Lorenzo Member Christmas Preview Party

This year’s Christmas party theme is “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” where friends, members and their guests are treated to a special evening of live music and seasonal delights. This year’s event is on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here



Lorenzo’s Christmas Celebration

This year’s Christmas Celebration is also “The Twelve Days of Christmas” at Lorenzo. The event starts on Dec. 7 and is open on Dec. 7 and 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10. This annual tradition features refreshments, live music, and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. In addition, on Sunday, holiday crafts for kids of all ages will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Holiday admission fees apply. Tickets can be purchased here



Lorenzo Guided Christmas Tours

For those who want to get a look inside the beautiful historic home at Lorenzo, traditional tours of the mansion and decorations will be available during the holiday season. From Dec. 5 through 8, the community can schedule tours between the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Private group tours of eight or more can be scheduled through the end of December by calling 315-655-3200 ext. 106. Holiday admission fees apply.

Brunch with Santa, Anna, Elsa, Princesses at the Marriott

If your kids love Christmas and Disney Princesses, then this is an event that they won’t want to miss. Royal Promise Productions is hosting its Royal Holiday Dining this December at the Marriott in Downtown Syracuse. Royal Holiday Dining with Royal Promise Productions will take place in the Persian Terrace Ballroom at the historic Marriott Syracuse Downtown and will feature an unlimited brunch buffet.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

All Christmas and holiday events in CNY

Onondaga County

Jefferson County

Oneida County

Don’t see your favorite Christmas or holiday event listed? Let us know!

If there is another Christmas or holiday event in Central New York that you know of, please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.