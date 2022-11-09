SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is by playing music for all to hear!

A quintessential celebration will take place at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse and will feature the DeSantis Orchestra and guests.

On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., guests can immerse themselves in the dazzling “Christmas at the Landmark.”

Christmas classics will fill the air in the Landmark and include contemporary tunes in the freshness of the 2022 holiday season.

The theatre will be decorated with gorgeous real trees that will be planted after the performance to honor the event and part of the ticket proceeds will go towards Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 10 at 10 a.m. Click here to order online.

The “Christmas at the Landmark” performance will feature some incredible Upstate New York entertainers such as Nick Blaney, Gary Branch, Keith Condon, Ronnie Leigh, Michael Ranalli, Joe Whiting, and Brianna Condon.

Instrumental performances will be by keyboardist Jimmy Cox, saxophonist Dunham Hall, and violinist Joe Davoli.

And all will contribute to the “multi-generational” appeal of The DeSantis Orchestra.

In loving tribute to her father Mario, vocalist Maria DeSantis will lead the performance on the 75th anniversary of her family’s loved orchestra.