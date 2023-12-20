SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays bring lots of joy, but also lots of added expenses and some families just need a little helping hand.

That’s where the the Salvation Army of Syracuse comes down the chimney to help, with their annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day.

For mothers like Jessica, this event helps make sure her four kids have everything they asked for under their tree when they wake up on Christmas morning.

She recently went back to work after giving birth to her daughter, and is still trying to catch up on bills. Often worrying that her kids might have to go without.

“You’re coming into a situation where you’re asking for help. For a lot of people who need extra stuff for the holidays, they’re welcoming and helpful so that is always nice,” said Jessica.

Over a thousand of Santa’s helpers gathered today to volunteer to help families like Jessica’s.

Like Kathy, who dressed up as one of Santa’s elves, and told us, “I am one of Santa’s helpers because we help them pick out their best gift for each child so it is really fun to see their expressions like, ‘oh my god, he is going to love that’, it is really fun to see that.”

Each child will get a toy, a book and a stuffed animal.

Older children also receive gift cards, and each family receives a board game and a food box to help cook that special holiday dinner. This year thanks to dozens of community partners, over 5,000 central New York families will have help ringing in the holidays with cheer.