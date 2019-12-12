Christmas Bureau dropoff day is Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is drop off day for the annual Salvation Army Christmas Bureau, so it’s your last chance to donate.

Volunteers will be at the Oncenter on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., collecting donations of toys and gifts gathered in drives all across Central New York.

The annual program aims to make the holiday season bright for families in need. Distribution of those gifts happens in less than a week on Wednesday, December 18.

