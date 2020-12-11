Christmas Bureau saved by community donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For three decades, the Salvation Army in Syracuse has been hosting the Christmas Bureau, making sure thousands of children don’t go without every holiday season.

This year, because of the pandemic, they weren’t sure they’d still be able to do it, given the restrictions on crowds. But with help from the community, they’re providing a different experience for families this year, still reaching around 6,000 children. The event will be a drive-through event at the old Post Standard building right near Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse. It’s happening next Wednesday, December 16.

Because of the added expenses this year, the folks at Hayner Hoyt donated $100,000.

“We were stunned by the gift and at the same time, that’s the kind of thing that Hayner Hoyt does,” said Linda Lopez, Executive Director for Community Services of the Salvation Army in Syracuse.