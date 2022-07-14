(WSYR-TV) — The Ronald McDonald House is a gift to children being treated at local hospitals. Now, they are celebrating Christmas in July as they urge the community to donate.

Beth Trunfio is the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York. “It is the opportunity for the community to help care for families,” she says.

This July, the Ronald McDonald House is looking for practical items such as snacks for when the kids get home, easy “grab-and-go” stuff, mini bags of chips, granola bars, and more.

This year, they are celebrating 40 years of taking care of families. The exact anniversary is in November, and Trunfio invites the community to come and celebrate.

The drop off location is located at 1100 East Genesee St. You can go there, or Amazon order them to the program. For more information, visit RMHCNY.org.