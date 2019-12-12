‘Christmas From Dublin’ Returns For Another Year After Sold Out Show

‘Christmas From Dublin’ sold over 600 hundred tickets for their first show in 2018. They’re returning to the Palace Theatre and hope to recruit just as many concert-goers.

The songs will be sung by the performers in five different languages.

Award-winning musician and songwriter Bob Halligan is the music director for the show. He says this year he is adding a new element to the show that will help feed the hungry and Music For The Mission.

“The song ‘We Are One Christmas Is Here’ is for Music for the Mission,” he said. “Every download is three meals for people who need them,” he added.

Promoter Tom Honan says that attendees should pay attention and that their dollars can really help those in need.

“We want people at that moment to start downloading,” he said.

“Christmas From Dublin” will perform in Albany on Friday night followed by a concert on Saturday, December 13th at the Palace Theatre. To purchase tickets visit LiveSpaceEntertainment.com.