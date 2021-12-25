Christmas morning fire at Syracuse apartment complex

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents of a Syracuse apartment complex were required to evacuate their building for a fire Christmas morning.

Syracuse Fire Department responded to a reported fire call at 11:53 a.m. in an apartment building on 1811 East Fayette Street.

Upon arriving at the scene in less than 2 minutes, firefighters saw heavy smoke emerging from the 3rd-floor hallway, requiring them to check every room for endangered or trapped occupants.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, the flames were extinguished in less than 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The damage to the building was extensive. Syracuse Fire Department traced the fire’s origin place to one apartment but is still unsure what had caused it.

The Fire Investigation Bureau is currently working on determining the cause.