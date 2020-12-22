Christmas tree farm looking for owner of lost wedding band

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas tree farm needs your help, but what they’re asking has nothing to do with a spruce or balsam. Luchsinger’s Christmas Tree Farm is trying to find the owner of a lost wedding band. 

Late Monday night, they posted photos of the ring on Facebook. Apparently, a woman called earlier in the season saying her father lost his wedding band. Well, they don’t have her contact information so they’re hoping the power of social media will help bring it home.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected