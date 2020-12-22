Christmas tree farm looking for owner of lost wedding band

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas tree farm needs your help, but what they’re asking has nothing to do with a spruce or balsam. Luchsinger’s Christmas Tree Farm is trying to find the owner of a lost wedding band.

Late Monday night, they posted photos of the ring on Facebook. Apparently, a woman called earlier in the season saying her father lost his wedding band. Well, they don’t have her contact information so they’re hoping the power of social media will help bring it home.