(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation.

According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and harassing someone.

Block was released from prison in 2021 for an incident that happened two years earlier. In July 2019, when he was on parole for the first time, he cut off his ankle monitor and hid from the police for two days in Skaneateles.