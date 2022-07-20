SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Are you ready to do the twist again?
Singer Chubby Checker is set to return to the New York State Fair this summer where he will perform at the Chevy Court stage at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29.
The 80-year-old legend is known for ballads like “The Twist” and “Limbo Rock” where he showcases his music abilities through his unique vocals and his creative choreography.
“Chevy Court will be the place to be to shake hips and sing along to classic songs during the afternoon on the first Monday of the New York State Fair,” says interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We are thrilled that Chubby Checker is able to come back to show us all how ‘The Twist’ is done. We are fortunate to have this musical icon join our variety of musical entertainers!”
All concerts at the Chevy Court Stage are free with Fair admission.
Check out a full list of shows at Chevy Court Stage below:
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court