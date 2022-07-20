SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Are you ready to do the twist again?

Singer Chubby Checker is set to return to the New York State Fair this summer where he will perform at the Chevy Court stage at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29.

The 80-year-old legend is known for ballads like “The Twist” and “Limbo Rock” where he showcases his music abilities through his unique vocals and his creative choreography.

“Chevy Court will be the place to be to shake hips and sing along to classic songs during the afternoon on the first Monday of the New York State Fair,” says interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We are thrilled that Chubby Checker is able to come back to show us all how ‘The Twist’ is done. We are fortunate to have this musical icon join our variety of musical entertainers!”

All concerts at the Chevy Court Stage are free with Fair admission.

Check out a full list of shows at Chevy Court Stage below: