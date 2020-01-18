Church Safety and Security Summit prepares people for the worst

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those with Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse held a Safety and Security Summit Saturday morning.

Among the topics discussed: active shooter situations, cybersecurity, and what to do in case of a fire.

Organizers say everyone should have a plan in case the worst should happen.

“There are too many things going on in the world that are now happening in a church, and we in the church have to be prepared should those things happen here. The active shooter is people who go into churches and shooting up churches, you need to know what to do when those things happen,” said Kyle Tape, Deacon at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

Organizers added the best advice is that if you see something, you should always say something.