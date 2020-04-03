Church transforming to drive-thru food pantry during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The University United Methodist Church in Syracuse has held a food pantry every Friday for members of the community and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the church has adapted to the changes and remains committed to feeding hundreds of Syracuse neighbors.

“We’re committed to making it work however it works best for our consumers and our guests and we’ll keep this going until the COVID crisis finishes,” said Galyn Stanley-Murphy, University United Methodist Church’s Outreach Coordinator.

Growing up in Syracuse, Galyn Stanley-Murphy has always worked towards social justice and in these times, her efforts with the food pantry are needed more than ever.

“Our numbers are getting up and we are very, very committed to feeding Syracuse,” said Stanley-Murphy.

When Onondaga County confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19, Stanley-Murphy and her team needed to change their distribution system, all while continuing to help out.

We came up with this, the drive-thru system, and so it’s very simplified. It’s how many in your household, and everyone gets a box, puts it in your car and everyone’s wearing masks. Our vision is feeding God’s people – body, mind and spirit so we cannot not feed people so we had to come up with a way to still feed people that’s safe for us, but also safe for them. Pastor Alicia Wood, University United Methodist Church

Each box is pre-packed with fresh meats, produce, dairy and bread from the Food Bank of Central New York. Diapers from the CNY Diaper Bank are also provided to households if needed.

With executive orders in place, Stanley-Murphy needed to let go of 25 volunteers, but with higher demand of those basic necessities, the church has opened up the food pantry to anyone who needs it.

“We’re supposed to care for one another, love one another as Jesus said, and it’s our God-given task to do,” said Pastor Wood.

The church’s food pantry distributed 125 boxes of food on Friday, April 3.

The drive-thru food pantry will operate every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the University United Methodist Church.

There will also be a grab-and-go bagel breakfast available every Sunday at 9 a.m.

