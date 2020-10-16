Cicero Board debate over tax cap gets heated

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Raise taxes or lose town services? Running a government in a pandemic leaves little choice.

In Cicero, there’s a lot of opposition to a local law allowing the Town Board to exceed the state mandated cap on the property tax increase.

At a public hearing, emails from neighbors were shared, all speaking out against exceeding the cap for the 2021 budget. Town Board members spoke out against it too.

“I don’t even know how we’re entertaining this right now, in the year 2020, right? Everything that’s going on, I have neighbors that are out of work, and I know you probably all do too,” said Cicero Town Councilor Mike Becallo. “I’m still holding onto work and for that I am very pleased… Unconscionable to me that we’re even discussing this.”

There was no decision made on the tax cap law. The board decided to continue to seek input from the Cicero neighbors.

