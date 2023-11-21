CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The day after Thanksgiving might include going shopping on Black Friday and eating leftovers for most, but for a local Pop Warner team, Nov. 24 could be a day to make history.

The Cicero Falcons 8U team is the only remaining Central New York Pop Warner team that is headed to the final game in the Eastern Region Championships on Friday. The team has been undefeated so far this season and is hoping for a win that will make it their first-ever championship title.

So far the Falcons played on Nov. 5, 12, and 19 at the Championships and won all three games, playing against teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Now, they will represent not only CNY but New York State in the final championship title game against the Downingtown Young Whippets from Pennsylvania in the biggest game they have ever played.

The Cicero Falcons season started their season in August and since then the team has been undefeated with 11-0 this season. The 8U team — which consists of seven, eight and some recent nine-year-olds — won the New York State Title last year, and seven kids have returned this year to play in the Championships.

To these kids, the Eastern Region Championship title is their version of the “Big Game.”

“I am super excited. If we win I would feel like we won the Super Bowl. I want to prove we’re the best team ever!” said eight-year-old Donovan of Clay.

“We are so excited! This is my first year playing tackle and we all work so hard on our team! We deserve to win the championship and we can’t wait to beat them!” said nine-year-old Landon from Cicero.

Kimberly Hilts, a parent and member of the Cicero Falcons Pop Warner Board, joined the board at the beginning of this year and her son has been playing for the team for three years.

“Our main goal is to help these kids have experiences and something they will remember into adulthood and it’s been really wonderful to see. The kids have formed such a bond over the season and especially being undefeated they’ve been so excited to get this far and I know my son is counting down the days till the final competition,” said Hilts.

For nine-year-old Kyler from Brewerton, winning this competition would make him and his teammates feel like champions.

“I am so excited, not many people get this far this is probably once in a lifetime. If we won, I would have this feeling like I never had before, far more than a champion.”

And it’s not just the kids who are excited, but the coaches as well.

Leading the team is Coach Vic Henderson who comes from a football background, playing semi-pro and in flag football leagues, which he still does today.

This is Henderson’s second year coaching the Cicero Falcons 8U Pop Warner team along with Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Vinnie Corsanti.

Corsanti also comes from a football background as well, starting in the 7th grade and playing in high school, college and then in the Arena Football League. Corsanti also coached varsity football at CNS for 11 seasons and at CBA for two seasons.

Henderson and Corsanti say there’s never been a CNY Pop Warner team that’s gone two undefeated seasons in a row, so it would make history if they won.

“Vic and I haven’t stopped coaching together, so we coach these kids through flag football in the Winter and Spring and for us to get this far and this to actually happen is super awesome,” said Corsanti. “I said you know on our first day of practice we talk about how we wanna win and get better and become a team and football family and for the kids, the kids work so hard and they are very coachable, so it’s not a surprise of how well we are doing because of how hard the kids work every day.”

According to Hilts, the coaches have put their heart and soul into giving the kids the best season ever and have allowed these boys to form a bond like no other.

Henderson says he has a lot of faith in the kids and believes they have a good chance at making history on Friday.

“We’re very excited. They (the kids) work hard and practice hard I have a lot of faith in us winning this game. We got a saying ‘work hard play hard,’ that’s what our motto is, and they put in a lot of work and work even harder,” said Henderson.

Stay tuned to see if the Cicero Falcons win big when they play the Downingtown Young Whippets at Fellowship Fields in Pennsylvania on Nov 24.