Cicero FD rescues cat that was stuck in wood cribbing

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cicero Fire Department was able to rescue a cat that was stuck in wood cribbing this weekend.

On Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m., people were walking in the ara of Sneller Road and Mud Mill Road when they heard an animal crying. They found a cat that was stuck in stacked wood cribbing.

The fire department was called, and with the help of an excavator, part of the wood was restacked, and the cat was freed.

The cat was reunited with its owners and taken to the vet for an evaluation.