Cicero Lowe’s damaged by fire Monday night

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire departments responded to a fire Monday night at the Lowe’s in Cicero.
The North Syracuse Fire Department says flames were already climbing the side of the building and on the roof when they arrived on the scene. There were no injuries and the building suffered only minor damage.
North Syracuse Fire Chief Pat Brennan says there were a few challenges to fighting the fire, including the wind that fueled the flames.
“It was very congested back here. A lot of material. They’re in the process of doing some internal construction and reorganizing in the store, so there’s a lot of, it was very tight quarters, so it was hampering our operation,” Brennan said.
The fire started outside the building, but how exactly it started is still under investigation.
