Town of Clay, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man has been accused of stealing money from the local fitness club where he worked.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s say former personal trainer Gilford “Kulaa” Bacheyie, 43 or Cicero, embezzled money from Elevate Fitness by falsifying business records.
The owner notified Sheriff’s Deputies after an audit found several thousand dollars missing.
The investigation revealed that Bacheyie stole money by making false computer entries on a regular basis over the course of seven years.
Bacheyie is accused of stealing over $250,000 dollars. He is charged with grand larceny in the 2nd degree and falsifying business records in the 1st degree.
Bacheyie is being arraigned Thursday afternoon in Centralized Arraignment Court.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Town of DeWitt turns to “stay camps”; in-person summer day camps canceled due to COVID-19
- Madison Co. hosts mobile Hepatitis A Vaccination clinics after employee tests positive at Oneida business
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update
- Cicero man accused of stealing more than $250,000 from employer
- How Mindful Buying Can Lead To A Wardrobe That Works For You
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App