Cicero man accused of stealing more than $250,000 from employer

Town of Clay, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man has been accused of stealing money from the local fitness club where he worked.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s say former personal trainer Gilford “Kulaa” Bacheyie, 43 or Cicero, embezzled money from Elevate Fitness by falsifying business records.

The owner notified Sheriff’s Deputies after an audit found several thousand dollars missing.

The investigation revealed that Bacheyie stole money by making false computer entries on a regular basis over the course of seven years.

Bacheyie is accused of stealing over $250,000 dollars. He is charged with grand larceny in the 2nd degree and falsifying business records in the 1st degree.

Bacheyie is being arraigned Thursday afternoon in Centralized Arraignment Court.