Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update

Cicero man accused of stealing more than $250,000 from employer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Town of Clay, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man has been accused of stealing money from the local fitness club where he worked.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s say former personal trainer Gilford “Kulaa” Bacheyie, 43 or Cicero, embezzled money from Elevate Fitness by falsifying business records.

The owner notified Sheriff’s Deputies after an audit found several thousand dollars missing.

The investigation revealed that Bacheyie stole money by making false computer entries on a regular basis over the course of seven years.

Bacheyie is accused of stealing over $250,000 dollars. He is charged with grand larceny in the 2nd degree and falsifying business records in the 1st degree.

Bacheyie is being arraigned Thursday afternoon in Centralized Arraignment Court.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected