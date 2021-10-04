Cicero man arrested after fleeing from police in stolen truck, crashing into dumpster, police car, house, police say

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police have arrested Michael Sarbocca, 43 of Cicero after they say he drove a stolen truck, hit a dumpster, police car, and the front porch of a house.

Police say Sarbocca was initially told to pull over because of a problem with his Toyota pickup’s tail lights at the intersection of Main Street and Madison Street in Oneida. Police say he didn’t stop and instead tried to escape them by driving down many city streets.

According to police, Sarbocca drove into the Glenwood Plaza Shopping Center in Oneida, then hit a dumpster. Police say in an attempt to escape, he then hit a marked State Police car, then continued across a field and into the front porch of an abandoned house on Glenwood Avenue.

Police say he then attempted to run from police and was caught. State Troopers say that during an investigation they were advised that the pickup truck had been stolen from the Town of DeWitt.

Sarbocca was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Mischief in the second degree – class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree – class ”D” felony

Reckless Endangerment in the second degree – class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree – class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree – class “A” misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest – class “A” misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree- class “A” misdemeanor

DWAI – Drugs – an unclassified misdemeanor

Sarbocca was transported to the Madison County Jail to be held on the charges above and for a parole violation.

State Police were assisted by the Oneida City Police Department.