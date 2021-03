CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police report they arrested a 45-year-old Cicero man on child pornography charges.

Troopers say Jacob Schoeneberger of Conductor Avenue in Cicero was charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child, and possession of a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.

Investigators seized a computer and computer-related equipment under a search warrant for the house.

He was arrested and arraigned Friday.