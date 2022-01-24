Cicero man arrested on felony charges after domestic incident

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Cicero is facing felony charges after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to a press release from New York State Police, 36-year-old Anthony J. Chase left the victim’s residence during a verbal argument and damaged the victim’s cell phone. Patrol officers located Chase after his vehicle was found disabled in a snowbank on Ontario Avenue.

As a result, he was charged with Criminal Mischief in the third degree, Criminal Contempt in the first degree, DWI .17% BAC, Operating an MV without a court-ordered interlock device, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree. Chase was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Cicero Court.

