SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day.

On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was spotted by deputies, intentionally ramming into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door. After the incident, the suspect fled from the scene.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., on the same day, the individual returned to the Justice Center and rammed his truck into the sally port overhead door again. The suspect attempted to flee the scene again, but police followed after him.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the pick-up in the area of South Townsend Street and East Adams Street. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect did not comply with the traffic stop and entered Interstate 81 North, where the suspect attempted to speed away.

Air1 assisted in the incident and helped to monitor the direction of the vehicle. As the vehicle approached the State Route 31 exit, deputies successfully stopped the suspect by deploying stop sticks.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Somer of Cicero.

Somer was issued several traffic tickets and has been charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal mischief in the 2nd degree

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless driving

Unlawful fleeing from a police officer

Somer is being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center and is currently awaiting his arraignment.