(WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man and his dog sustained injuries Sunday afternoon after his vehicle caught fire, the Cicero Fire Department says.

Around 4:46 p.m. Sunday, CFD responded to the area of Stevens Drive and Brookwood Drive. There they found an active fire. A man had burns to his hands and face, while his dog, who had been removed from the vehicle, had only minor injuries. Crews were on-scene for about an hour.

Courtesy of the Town of Cicero Fire Department

Along with the Cicero Fire Department, the Town of Cicero Police Department, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police, NAVAC and the EM106 Fire Investigators all assisted in helping the victims and putting out the flames.