WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal snowmobile crash in the county.

On December 29, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a man driving a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when he failed to make a turn in the trail and hit a tree, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 42-year-old Brett McGowan from Cicero. Authorities pronounced McGowan dead at the scene.

The Constableville Fire Department, Constableville Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Sullivans Towing all assisted on the scene.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing.