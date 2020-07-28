Cicero man wants to withdraw guilty plea in killing of Utica teen

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday in Oneida County Court, a Cicero man said he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea.

In February, Brandon Clark pleaded guilty the murder of Bianca Devins. Police say Clark stabbed Devins to death in July 2019 and then posted the photos on social media.

On Tuesday in court, Clark said he wanted to withdraw his plea. Oneida County Court Judge Michael Dwyer presiding over the case will assign Clark a new attorney, and then a new hearing date will be set.