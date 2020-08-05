UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man who, back in February, admitted he killed Utica teen Bianca Devins last summer, was assigned a new attorney on Thursday.
Brandon Clark had pleaded guilty to second degree murder stemming from Devin’s death on Boilermaker Sunday last year.
Clark said he wasn’t properly represented and asked for a new lawyer. On Thursday, he was assigned a new attorney.
They have until September 14 to file a motion to withdraw the guilty plea.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump holds White House news conference
- Lawmakers demand timely mail delivery ahead of November election
- $7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Syracuse
- Cicero man who admitted to killing Utica teen last summer assigned new attorney
- Baldwinville man facing larceny charges in Madison County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App