Cicero man who admitted to killing Utica teen last summer assigned new attorney

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man who, back in February, admitted he killed Utica teen Bianca Devins last summer, was assigned a new attorney on Thursday.

Brandon Clark had pleaded guilty to second degree murder stemming from Devin’s death on Boilermaker Sunday last year. 

Clark said he wasn’t properly represented and asked for a new lawyer. On Thursday, he was assigned a new attorney. 

They have until September 14 to file a motion to withdraw the guilty plea.

