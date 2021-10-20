Cicero mom makes another plea as son recovers from hit and run: ‘Somebody knows something’

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last three months, Sharon Weir has spent her time making sure her son Zack Sims makes a full recovery.

“He’s lost a lot out of the summer,” Weir said, “Luckily he didn’t lose his foot. I was really nervous about that.”

In July, the then 21-year-old was walking with his seven-year-old nephew along South Bay Road in Cicero, when he was hit by a car. The driver didn’t stop. Sims has had a number of surgeries since then.

“He’s fighting it. His struggle now is getting up and down the stairs,” Weir said.

Sims didn’t want to go on camera, but Weir said his goal now is to get better at walking so he can go trick or treating with his nephew on Halloween. The two already have their costumes picked out.

“They are going to be twins, like little ninjas kind of and they made swords and cases – a lot of it is from scratch that he did,” Weir said.

He also helped to decorate the yard. The whole family enjoys halloween.

While it’s nice for them to have something to look forward to, they’ve missed out on so much as he recovers.

That’s why Weir is making another plea to anyone who might know who was behind the wheel when her son was hit.

“Somebody knows something. You can call it in anonymously. Give us some peace of mind because that’s really what me and Zack need right now is to know that person is not going to hit somebody else’s child,” Weir pleaded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 435-3051.

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser.