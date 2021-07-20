Cicero mother makes plea to find driver in hit and run that injured her son

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Zackery Sims, 21, enjoys being outside with his nephew Simon who is 7-years-old. Sims’ mom Sharon Weir shared this photo them on their trampoline last week.

Zach Sims and his nephew Simon on their trampoline

“He loves to walk. It’s like a peaceful, we used to go camping and it’s just like a peaceful type thing,” said Weir.

That all changed a few hours after that photo was taken last Friday. The two were on a walk in their neighborhood on South Bay Road in Cicero. Weir had just gotten home when her son called her.

“He called me and said mom I got bad news,” Weir recalled, “I was hit by a car and I’m like ‘what, where are you?'”

He was just around the corner and was able to walk home with his nephew. The car that hit him took off. It is said to possibly be a white sedan with damage on the passenger side. Weir says her 7-year-old grandson saw it all.

“He watched him go up in the air and he watched both his sneakers come off and watched him land in the ditch and then he saw the vehicle. He said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed,” Weir explained.

Her son now has a number of injuries, including his foot and his face and will have to get surgery.

“Keep looking,” she pleaded, “I want justice for Zach. You don’t know unless you see this physically. I didn’t see his foot all I could see was the blood and a lot of it.”

As his recovery begins, she wants everyone to be on the lookout or that you come forward if you have information about the driver.

“My son is just worried about his foot and being able to walk again. I just want you to come forward and acknowledge this is what you did. This could be anybody’s child. It could be your child,” Sharon Weir

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.