Cicero North Syracuse High School switching to online learning for Monday and Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — Cicero North Syracuse High School is switching to online learning for Monday and Tuesday after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

The students were last in attendance on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 and are now in quarantine.

The county health department will be contacting those who were in close contact with the two students.

The high school will switch to online learning for Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Read the full letter from the school district below: