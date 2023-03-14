CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town Cicero Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun into the Cicero Walmart and stole merchandise.

On Monday, March 13, at 10:25 p.m., Cicero Police were dispatched to the Cicero Walmart located at 8064 Brewerton Road on a larceny in progress 911 call.

Once police arrived they found and detained three suspects after they left the store with stolen property.

Police then conducted a search and found an unholstered loaded .357 revolver inside the jacket pocket of the 13-year-old boy.

Photo provided by the Cicero Police Department.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with 1 count of Petit Larceny, and 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm a class E felony.

The two other kids, who allegedly stole with the 13-year-old boy, were charged with 1 count of Petit Larceny.

All three kids were processed and released to their parents on a Family Court Appearance ticket returnable to Onondaga County Family Court.