Cicero police: Illegal spa shut down; 2 women arrested for prostitution in a school zone

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police say they’ve shut down an illegal massage parlor near Cicero North Syracuse High School and charged owners with prostitution in a school zone. Police and state troopers executed search warrants at Lilac Spa this afternoon.

The business is inside the Aldi Plaza on Route 31, right next to C-NS. Police said they were tipped off by neighbors.

“Over the last six weeks or so, we’ve been working surveillance, performing an operation which led up to today,” said Steve Rotunno.

State Trooper Jack Keller said they were tipped off by neighbors which alerted law enforcement to the crimes.

Two women have been arrested and are being charged with prostitution in a school zone. Wei Fengyun, 59 of Syracuse and Xu Xiaojing, 58 of Syracuse were charged with prostitution in a school zone, a Class A misdemeanor, and Unauthorized practice and unlicenced massage, a Class E felony.

Police say they were also in violation of many local law codes. Fengyun and Xiaojing were processed at the Cicero Police Department and released with appearance tickets.