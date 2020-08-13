Cicero Police investigating robbery at U-Haul of North Syracuse

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the U-Haul of North Syracuse on Thursday.
Police responded to the U-Haul located at 5967 East Taft Road in Cicero around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived, witnesses said that a Black male customer began an argument with an employee after returning a vehicle.
During the argument, the male allegedly forcibly grabbed cash and a cellphone from the employee’s hand.
After investigating, officers identified the suspect as Michael Alexander who fled the scene in a Silver or Gray Dodge Charger going westbound on East Taft Road.
Police are still investigating and anyone with information should contact them at 315-699-3677 ext. 245.
