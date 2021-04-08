Cicero Police now using body cameras

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cicero police Department announced Thursday its officers are now equipped with body warn video cameras.

Police Chief Steve Rotunno says the department purchased ten V-300 WatchGuard Body Worn Cameras in December of 2020, but he added because of the demand for the camera systems nationwide, the company has not been able to install them until this week.

“Body-worn cameras can be an invaluable tool for law enforcement agencies. They can capture an unbiased record of incidents and increase agencies’ transparency and accountability, and, at the same time, assist in reducing liability to officers, the police department and Town of Cicero,” says Chief Rotunno.