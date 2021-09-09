Cicero Police: three arrested for string of burglaries at local sports card business

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cicero Police Department made three arrests on Thursday after multiple burglaries at the South Paw Sports Card business on Route 11 in Cicero.

The business was first burglarized in May 2021, when burglars smashed the front door and stole around $30,000 worth of merchandise, police say. According to police, the business was hit again in August in the same way, with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise stolen.

After the second burglary, Cicero Police set up surveillance details, and around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, they saw the suspects as they arrived at the business and smashed the front door with a sledge hammer, police say.

Cicero officers and a sheriff’s deputy arrived, arresting Jarvis Roberts, 39 from Syracuse, Dwight Delfyette, 32 from Brooklyn, and John Allen, 28 from Brooklyn.

The charges for each suspect are listed below.

Jarvis Roberts, 39 from Syracuse, NY Burglary 3rd degree – class D Felony (2 counts) Grand Larceny 3rd degree – class D Felony Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – class E Felony (2 counts)

Dwight Delfyette, 32 from Brooklyn, NY Burglary 3rd degree – class D Felony (3 counts) Grand Larceny 3rd degree – class D Felony (2 counts) Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – class E Felony (3 counts)

John Allen, 28 from Brooklyn, NY Burglary 3rd degree – class D Felony Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – class E Felony



All three men were transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment on Thursday, according to police.