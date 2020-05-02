Cicero providing children with outdoor activities through family basket giveaway

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With many families running out of activities for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Cicero stepped up by handing out family baskets on Saturday.

The Town of Cicero helped put together baskets filled with chalk, kites, bubbles and more.

The items in the baskets were donated from local businesses like Chick-fil-A and Karate John’s.

As the weather gets warmer, families are looking to get their children outside, and the items that were donated on Saturday will help keep the kids active.

I think people are staying home. I think kids are on iPads. I think parents are stressed trying to get on unemployment, trying to manage their kids, helping with homework. I’m a mom of four and it’s not easy. So, if we can just take ten minutes out of our day, 20 minutes, go outside, color on the sidewalk, color on the driveway, plant some seeds. It’ll be a project that helps us get through. Go to Cicero, fly a kite, you can still do these things, social distance, and do it as a family, and it’s going a little old school. Lorie Lake-Toms, Town of Cicero Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner

Depending on donations, the Cicero Parks and Recreation Department hopes to hold another basket giveaway in the near future.

