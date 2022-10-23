CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon.

“From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…” KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER

Griffin was only in elementary school when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He fought hard, but sadly lost his cancer battle at age 7.

“We don’t want other families to go through what we had to go through because it was definitely hard,” Kevin said.

Kevin is now 15-years-old and a sophomore at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. He’s carrying on his best friend’s legacy to help crush cancer through a bottle and can drive.

In just three years, Kevin has raised more than $7,000 for Griffin’s Guardians, a foundation dedicated to spreading awareness and funding pediatric cancer research.

By the time Kevin graduates high school, he hopes to raise $20,000 for the organization. It’s an ambitious goal, but one he believes he can reach with the community’s support.

If you were unable to make it out to the bottle and can drive this weekend, you can make a virtual donation to Griffin’s Guardians by clicking here.