SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department was notified today that mosquitoes collected from traps located in the Cicero Swamp area in the town of Cicero tested positive for Triple E (Eastern Equine Encephalitis) and West Nile Virus.

Spraying is planned for Saturday, September 10

The Onondaga County Health Department is making plans to conduct aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and immediate surrounding areas. The spraying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, after 6:30 pm, weather permitting.

Area to be sprayed Saturday, September 10, 2022 for mosquitoes

A mosquito pool from Route 298 tested positive for triple-e and a pool from Island Road was positive for West Nile Virus.

Both viruses were found earlier this season in the Cicero Swamp area. As temperatures remain warm, so will the threat of mosquito bites that can transmit disease. The Onondaga County Health Department urges residents to use personal protection measures when spending time outdoors.